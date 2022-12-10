Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Santa and Mrs. Claus coming to Liberty Municpal Library

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an early stop at the Liberty Municipal Library on Thursday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. and all area children are welcome to stop by for a visit.  In addition to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, children will enjoy games and seasonal crafts. Photo booths are available for special photographic mementos. This is a free event.

The Liberty Municipal Library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty.  Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

