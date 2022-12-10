Santa and Mrs. Claus coming to Liberty Municpal Library

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an early stop at the Liberty Municipal Library on Thursday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. and all area children are welcome to stop by for a visit. In addition to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, children will enjoy games and seasonal crafts. Photo booths are available for special photographic mementos. This is a free event.

The Liberty Municipal Library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.