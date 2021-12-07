Christmas Tradition Returns with Live Performances

A Baytown Christmas tradition has returned in full splendor to the Lee College Performing Arts Center. Three performances of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker will be presented at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18, and a matinee performance on Sunday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m.

The renown 1892 ballet, set on Christmas Eve, will be performed by the Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre in a spectacular production in partnership with Lee College at the college’s performing art center (PAC).

“We are so excited to announce ‘the PAC is back!’ said Dr. Angela Oriano-Bradshaw, Lee College Vice President for College Advancement and the Director of the Performing Arts Center. “There is no better time than now to enjoy a family favorite holiday tradition, right here in our hometown,” she added.

In addition, as an added special treat, Sugar Plum Fairy Teas will be held December 18 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. Families and children will be invited to attend in their best-dressed tea attire and join for fun with the Sugar Plum Fairies and the cast of The Nutcracker. The event will be held in the lobby of the performing arts center and $25 tickets are available at lee.edu/pac, or by calling 281.425.6311.

Tickets for performances of The Nutcracker are also available at lee.edu/pac and are $25 and $35.