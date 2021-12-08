Sharon Sue Hargraves, 76, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born January 6, 1945 in Dayton, Texas to parents William “Bill” R. Gripon and Lorene Cross Gripon who preceded her in death.

Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Gary Hargraves and wife Lisa (Dripping Springs, Texas) with their 3 children; Rick Hargraves and wife Jennifer (Wimberley, Texas); sisters Brenda Peebles and husband Pat (Livingston, Texas) and Janice Bennet and husband Butch (Eunice, Louisiana) along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.