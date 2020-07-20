Call for submissions

How it used to be

Reminiscences of Liberty County

By [Your name here]

Do you have a favorite memory you would like to share of how things were in years gone by?

A collection of such reminiscences might make a good regular column in The Vindicator. The newspaper would need a dozen or more contributors to get it started. The idea being to have the column written by a different person each week.

The subject matter is open to anything that happened in Liberty County two or more decades ago. A contributed column might relate a memorable event, it might describe buildings that once stood here, or tell of some interesting character who once lived here.

Each column should be from 300 to 600 words long. The writing does not have to be perfect. The story will probably be interesting to our readers if it is interesting to you.

If you would like to contribute a column, let us know by sending an email to editor@thevindicator.com telling us the subject you intend to cover so we can avoid duplication.

Deadlines for this do not have to be strict. We plan to collect at least a dozen before running the first one so we can have plenty in hand, and hopefully, thereby avoid having to skip a week once we get started.

However, writing can be hard sometimes, and many people are self-conscious about it, making it an easy chore to put off. If you commit to writing a column, it would be a good idea to set a strict deadline for yourself. Commit to finishing it in a week and set aside time to write it.

Please consider doing this for us. Others will enjoy reminiscing with you. Or, who knows, you might be the only one who remembers your subject, and if you do not put it in writing, no one else will ever know it happened.

We are also happy to consider publishing one or two photos related to your column, if you have any.