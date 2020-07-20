Churches asked to help

Join us for Faith Communities Census Weekend of Action July 24-26. We are asking our faith partners to promote the 2020 Census and encourage communities and congregations to respond.

How you can get involved:

Post on your organization's social media (social media messages are provided below)

Host a virtual event that features the 2020 Census and encourage your community to increase self-response rates

Send an email blast to your mailing list about responding to the 2020 Census

Include information in your virtual sermons or church bulletins about responding to the census

Look through our Action Guide or meet with your Partnership Specialists for more ideas

Social Media Messages

Together we can ensure that communities receive the resources needed to prosper. Join us for Faith Communities Census Weekend of Action, July 24-26 and encourage your community to respond to the 2020Census. Respond today at 2020census.gov . #ShapeYourFuture #2020Census

Responding to the 2020Census affects funding to the community and political representation. Have your voices heard. Respond today at 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to ensure you are counted!

2020Census data helps inform how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to communities for new hospitals, roads, and schools. Respond today at 2020census.gov to make sure your community counts. #AmericaCounts

No matter who you are, what you do, or how you worship — we all count! Respond to the 2020Census today at 2020census.gov . Data from the census informs how federal funds are distributed to communities for the next ten years! #ShapeYourFuture

Links and Resources