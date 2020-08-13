Kissin’ Kuzzins

Contributed photo — Tony Burroughs is founder and CEO of the Center for Black Genealogy. He is an internationally known genealogist who taught genealogy at Chicago State University for fifteen years. Burroughs has researched Olympic Gold Medal sprint champion Michael Johnson’s family history, and consulted on the Smokey Robinson genealogy, the Oprah Winfrey genealogy, Reverend Al Sharpton-Strom Thurmond genealogy, African American Lives2, Who Do You Think You Are, and The Real Family of Jesus. He has also consulted with Chicago Public Schools, New York Public Schools, Chicago City Colleges, and Ancestry.com. For more information, contact Patti Huff Smith at 469-235-9890 or enthusiasticgenealogist@gmail.com.