Kissin’ Kuzzins

Because of the plethora of genealogical society meetings, this week we will discuss using mechanic’s liens.

Researching with Mechanic’s Liens

1. When you are looking for a particular person’s house

a. Ask the county clerk or deputy to tell you where the mechanic’s liens are. Ask if there are indexes to the mechanic’s liens, and if the mechanic’s liens are bound together in the same book. Sometimes, there is no index to the mechanic’s liens. In this case, you would need to use the direct or indirect deed index to find the person for whom the house was built. Also, if the person for whom the house was built did not pay cash for the house, there will be a deed of trust. There should be an index to the deed of trusts.

b. Find the range of years for when you think the home of the person you are researching would fall. If there is an index for the mechanic’s liens on this home, look it up alphabetically in the front (or back) of the book under his/her or their name. Their name will appear first, then the type of document originated by them will appear, and then the name of the contractor or builder. Then the page number of the mechanic's liens will appear. It should look something like this:

James Utley et ux. ML. Will Engram 348 (Purely hypothetical)

c. Because a street address is subject to change, they are not included in mechanic's liens (or deeds). Although it can be done other ways, it will be easy to use a telephone book or city directory to verify where the residence is. For example, in 1922 James Utley lived on 807 Fuller Springs Drive, but in 1923 he is listed as living on 814 Skyline Drive. The last address may be the new home he built. (This example is purely hypothetical).

d. Most of the books can be taken apart so it’s easier to copy the pages. You may have to obtain a login number to use the copier.

e. Besides the mechanic’s liens, there could be assignment (or transfer) of liens, correction documents, or release of the mechanic's liens.

Next week: when you are looking for a house or houses built by a particular contractor.

