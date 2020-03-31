Fourth local COVID-19 case reported

UPDATE MARCH 31 at 3 P.M.: A fourth case of COVID-19 is now reported and under investigation in north Liberty County. This one is a woman between 30 and 40 years old.

Liberty County county now has its third COVID-19 case. Another resident in the north end of the county is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home, says the announcement from Texas Health and Human Services and the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management.

The patient is a man between 70 and 80 years old. The source of his infection is being investigated.

There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-l9:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

The public can find up-to-date coronavirus information at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.