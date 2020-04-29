Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Janice Kay Shipman, 1949-2020
Next article
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe donates to Helping Hands
Time to read
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Little mama means business

By Casey Stinnett, managing editor
Posted in:
Lifestyle
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Visit the depot at your own risk. This little Killdeer, for all practical purposes, owns the place for the time being.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Charadrius vociferus, which I believe is Latin for “I will kick you fat ***.”

After putting the paper to bed and doing a little housekeeping, I decided to take a walk around the square with my camera. I took a dozen shots that are not worth anything and a few I like. I made my way over to the depot and was looking it over for the umpteenth time when I suddenly found myself in a kerfuffle with this little Killdeer.

The Killdeer won.

She has taken up residence somewhere along the tracks and is unwelcoming of visitors or even passersby.

The little bird rushed me several times, then pulled away. She feigned having a broken wing several times, and I swear, she even limped on one leg, thinking I was a predator after her eggs and trying to draw me as far away from them as she could.

I tried to get a closer photograph, but she was too quick. I fell down twice.

She made a great deal of noise throughout our encounter. I do not know if the sounds birds make are the equivalent of words, or what she was saying if they are, but her meaning was abundantly clear. Stay away from the depot, at least for next few weeks.

 

  SUBSCRIBE  TO  THE VINDICATOR  

Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2020