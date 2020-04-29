Little mama means business

After putting the paper to bed and doing a little housekeeping, I decided to take a walk around the square with my camera. I took a dozen shots that are not worth anything and a few I like. I made my way over to the depot and was looking it over for the umpteenth time when I suddenly found myself in a kerfuffle with this little Killdeer.

The Killdeer won.

She has taken up residence somewhere along the tracks and is unwelcoming of visitors or even passersby.

The little bird rushed me several times, then pulled away. She feigned having a broken wing several times, and I swear, she even limped on one leg, thinking I was a predator after her eggs and trying to draw me as far away from them as she could.

I tried to get a closer photograph, but she was too quick. I fell down twice.

She made a great deal of noise throughout our encounter. I do not know if the sounds birds make are the equivalent of words, or what she was saying if they are, but her meaning was abundantly clear. Stay away from the depot, at least for next few weeks.