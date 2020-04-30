Alabama-Coushatta Tribe donates to Helping Hands

LIVINGSTON, Texas, April 30, 2020 — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas presented a donation to Sam Houston Electric Cooperative’s Helping Hands program on April 29.

Tribal Council Chairwoman Cecilia Flores presented the $2,500 check to Sam Houston EC Chief Communications Officer Keith Stapleton.

“The donation was made in honor of Jennifer Grubbs, and her service and dedication to our community,” Flores said.

Grubbs recently passed away, and had worked for Church Street Financial. Church Street Financial President Cecil Langston and Vice President Andy Evans were also on hand for the presentation.

“This donation is tremendously helpful, and will make an immediate impact for families in our area,” Stapleton said.

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative’s Helping Hands Program provides funding to help members in distress pay their electric bills.

“The Helping Hands Program is especially important when so many local families have been impacted by COVID-19 and the April 22 tornado,” Stapleton said.

The Program is funded entirely by contributions from Sam Houston EC employees and members. Members can call 800-458-0381 to join Helping Hands or visit SamHouston.net\community.