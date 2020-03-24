Masons call off pork loin sale, refunds coming

The following is sent in by the local lodge:

To all supporters of Liberty Masonic Lodge. Due to the current COVID-19 compliance our suppliers are not able to guarantee we will be able to procure all the necessary supplies needed to prepare and deliver the promised pork loins for Easter Sunday. Therefore please be advised that the current "Pork Loins for Easter Sunday" fund raising effort has been cancelled.

If you have already purchased a ticket you will receive a total refund. You will be notified by the member who sold the ticket for the refund. Should you not be contacted please contact John Peebles, Secretary of Liberty Masonic Lodge at 936-336-0837.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

The Officers and Member of Liberty Lodge No. 48