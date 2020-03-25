Color and Win!

Hey Kids! Send us the best coloring of our Easter Bunny and you can win an Easter Basket full of goodies from City Florist, plus your very own subscription to The Vindicator.

There are two age groups for the Easter Coloring Contest:

(1) 8-year-olds and under

(2) 9 to 12-year-olds

One prize will be awarded in each age group.

Have your entries to The Vindicator no later than 5 p.m. April 10, that’s Good Friday.

But, hold on, we’re doing things a little differently this year. Because we all need to stay home and avoid close contact, this year you will need to have Mom or Dad take a photo of your artwork with your completed entry form and send it to us either by email to editor@thevindicator.com or by a Facebook message to The Vindicator.

Plus, you don’t even have to have a newspaper to enter. We have the bunny online to download so anyone 12 and under can enter.

To download a PDF of the picture and entry form click here.