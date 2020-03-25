Easter Coloring Contest
First prize is an Easter Basket from City Florist
Color and Win!
Hey Kids! Send us the best coloring of our Easter Bunny and you can win an Easter Basket full of goodies from City Florist, plus your very own subscription to The Vindicator.
There are two age groups for the Easter Coloring Contest:
(1) 8-year-olds and under
(2) 9 to 12-year-olds
One prize will be awarded in each age group.
Have your entries to The Vindicator no later than 5 p.m. April 10, that’s Good Friday.
But, hold on, we’re doing things a little differently this year. Because we all need to stay home and avoid close contact, this year you will need to have Mom or Dad take a photo of your artwork with your completed entry form and send it to us either by email to editor@thevindicator.com or by a Facebook message to The Vindicator.
Plus, you don’t even have to have a newspaper to enter. We have the bunny online to download so anyone 12 and under can enter.
To download a PDF of the picture and entry form click here.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.