Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Texas Book Festival grant books unveiled at library
Next article
Bishop and Key ink letters of intent

Hardin captures Bi-District with 36-14 win over Crockett

Posted in:
Main
News
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Hardin Hornets celebrate after winning the Bi-District Championship over Crockett 36-14 on Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin's Kolten Bishop celebrates his touchdown run while frustrating a Crockett player on Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium. (Photo by Chris Cody)

NEW CANEY– The Hardin rushing attack made a stop on Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium in their playoff match-up ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025