Bishop and Key ink letters of intent Posted in: MainSports Kylee Bishop (center) and her family celebrate her signing with the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Lady Panther standout will be joining former LHS teammate Hollie Thomas at ULM. Liberty Lady Panther Abbie Key (center) signs her letter of intent to play college softball, with her family at her side, last week. LIBERTY– The Liberty Lady Panthers softball team has turned into a factory machine for outstanding players at the collegiate level,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!