Liberty County's Gridiron Best

Travor Jones has become a legend around Liberty County over the past two seasons, and in his senior year, he set out to take down Orangefield, and he did that and then some, along with his team in 2025. Jones was a top performer on both sides of the ball, and for the second consecutive season, he has been named The Vindicator's All-Liberty County Most Valuable Player.

Hardin's Javion "Pink Shoes" Watley comes up with a big score against the Tarkington Longhorns. Watley was a standout for the Hornets' running game, earning the 2025 All-Liberty County Offensive MVP.

Dayton's Merkle Judge stops a Huntsville player in his tracks during an October 2025 game against the Huntsville Hornets. Judge was an imposing threat for the Broncos and has earned Co-Defensive MVP honors.

Ryan Hessler snags a huge reception against the Warren Warriors, but it was his defensive prowess that landed him on the All-Liberty County Team as Co-Defensive MVP.

Kolten Bishop makes a massive play for the Hardin Hornets on the road in Anahuac during district play. Bishop earned the 2025 Jack of All Trades title as the Hornets quarterback and for his work when called upon on defense. The sophomore standout made things happen and showed no fear on the field. With two more seasons remaining, the Hornets will have a sure-fire leader moving forward.

Linemen live in the trenches of war on the playing field, whether on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, and for Brennan Nunan, there wasn't much time to rest, as he stood on both sides of the ball in 2025. His play made one thing easy to decide: there was no need for a lineman award on each side of the ball, because Big B was simply the Lineman of the Year.

Tegan West stepped up for the Hornets as a freshman, and as a member of the offensive line, the youngster was there to help protect one of the most productive backfields in all of Texas. For his efforts, West has been named the Newcomer of the Year.