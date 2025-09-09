Colony Ridge shooting suspect on run, two dead

COLONY RIDGE– A shooting occurred over the weekend, leaving two dead and four injured, and now the Liberty County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano, a 32-year-old Hispanic male, is alleged to have waited outside of the Alas Locos Sports Bar in the early hours of Sunday, September 7, before opening fire on the victims.

Cantillano is on the run, and authorities believe he could be traveling to either New Orleans or possibly the Atlanta area.

According to LCSO Capt. David Meyers, Cantillano, resides near the sports bar, located on CR 5018, and owns a white full-size construction-style van. Investigators were able to obtain a murder warrant based on information collected at the scene.

On Monday, September 8, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Cantillano, but were unable to locate the suspect during that time.

Later that evening, investigators returned to the residence where they identified several individuals, including Cantillano's wife, Alejandra Marie Valdez Montoya, a 23-year-old Hispanic female.

Montoya was interviewed and subsequently arrested for tampering with evidence and transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident, according to Meyers.

Victims in the shooting have now been identified by law enforcement:

· Deceased:

o Alexis Jasso, 30-year-old Hispanic male (pronounced deceased at the scene).

o Fernando Navarette, 43-year-old male (life flighted and later pronounced deceased on September 8).

· Injured:

o Sandra Patricia Valiz Adrian, 42-year-old female – gunshot wound to right hand (treated and released).

o Aldegundo Alvarez Trujillo, 40-year-old Hispanic male – gunshot wound to left hand (treated and released).

o Jose Rafael Sanchez, 34-year-old male – gunshot wound to shoulder (treated and released).

o Andres Gonzalez, 35-year-old Hispanic male – gunshot wound to leg (treated and released).

The LCSO is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cantillano to contact them at 936-336-4500 or call their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.