High-speed chase ends in water rescue Posted in: MainNews Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies work to rescue a woman and her service dog after a high-speed chase ends in a Trinity River water rescue. Liberty County Sheriff's Office Deputies Kellum (left), Collier, Scott and Wolfe and Cpl. Katrena Johnston (center) are muddy after conducting a water rescue following a high-speed chase. A high-speed chase through rural Liberty County ended in a dramatic water rescue Friday night after a suspect's car plunged