HD doubles up Spurger 12-6 in Regional Semifinal Posted in: MainSports The Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats are heading to the Regional Finals after their 12-6 win over Spurger last Thursday night. Hannah Deaton of Hull-Daisetta heads for third base last Thursday night as the Lady Cats took a big 12-6 victory and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs. DALLARDSVILLE– The Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats banged out 13 hits and used a big fourth inning to carry them over the