Masterful pitching leads Liberty's sweep of China Springs Posted in: MainSports The Liberty Lady Panthers are heading to the Regional Finals after their two-game sweep over China Spring. Bayleigh Taylor of Liberty fires to the plate in Navasota on Friday night against China Spring. Liberty's Marina Bourgeois takes a swing against China Spring on Friday night in Navasota. NAVASOTA– The China Spring Lady Cougars saw enough of the Liberty pitching staff to last for the entire season in ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!