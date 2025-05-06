Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Liberty wins thriller over Bullard 3-2 in 11 Innings
Next article
Panthers dominate in opening round 17-0

Lady Cats keep dancing in 16-10 playoff win

Posted in:
Main
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats are gearing up for the third round of the Class 1A Softball Playoffs after outpacing Menard 16-10 last week. The Lady Cats will face the Spurger Lady Pirates this week.

BASTROP– Lanee Moseley and Scarlett Breaux combined for eight hits and seven runs scored as the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats scored ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025