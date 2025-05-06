Liberty wins thriller over Bullard 3-2 in 11 Innings Posted in: MainSports The Liberty Lady Panthers went the distance and then some against the Bullard Lady Panthers on Saturday in the area round of play. Now, the Lady Panthers will face off this weekend with China Springs. Kylee Bishop of Liberty rounds the bases after her third-inning homer against Bullard on Saturday afternoon in Lufkin. LUFKIN– It was not a game for the weak of heart on Saturday afternoon in Lufkin as the Liberty Lady ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!