DayNet to go live March 22

The City of Dayton is going live with their state-of-the-art internet utility, DayNet, on Tuesday, March 22.

DayNet is a 58-mile fully-underground gigabit fiber to the home (FTTH) network.

The City’s Mayor, City Council, and staff have been busy getting ready for this day.

Dayton residents will get to experience never-before-seen download speeds, no data caps or throttling, and truly world-class reliability.

DayNet will be rolled out in phases over the next few months as construction is completed.

As of today, approximately 65% of residences and businesses are ready to be brought online.

Residents should be on the lookout for social media posts and door hangars in their neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

Mayor Caroline Wadzeck stated, “There has never been a greater need for reliable high-speed internet than today as more people work and learn from home, and now Dayton has their very own hometown network to meet those needs.”