Bobby Harold Payne, 75, of Dayton passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Bobby was born December 1, 1946 in Livingston, Texas to Herman and Willie Muriel Jordan Payne.

Bobby was a longtime resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools graduating in 1965. He was baptized and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Upon returning he was a member of the Nolan Pickett VFW in Liberty and the American Legion in Dayton. Bobby also was a former member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. Bobby worked through the years for Brown and Root, Shell, Marathon, and Valero construction which took him overseas on many projects. He also served as Liberty County Commissioner for Pct 4. Bobby loved his family and was so proud of them. He enjoyed all of their family gatherings and especially being with his grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, wife Josephine Payne; his sister, Pat Cantrell and his brother, Gary “Buzz” Payne. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Bobbie Bennett and husband Mark, Ben Payne and wife Sherry, Shanna Lahti and husband David, and Regina Ressler and husband Randy; his grandchildren, Drake Bennett, Luke Bennett, Grayson Ressler, Matthew Payne, Steven Payne and Chloe Lahti; brother, Sherman “Bo” Payne and wife Linda; sisters, Barbara Watson and husband Buck and Sharlene Prazak and husband Johnny; sisters-in-law, Susie Payne and Ginger Mosley and husband Jesse; brother-in-law, Bill Russo and wife Melissa; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Bobby will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Linney Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil