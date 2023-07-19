Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

CLEVELAND - Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and his family, including twin children Ella and Hudson, are on a mission to raise funds for local VFW Post 1839 in the form of a lemonade stand.

Harkness is an avid supporter of the VFW organization and is hoping to improve the overall quality of the facility that the VFW organization calls home, as well as helping to raise funds to expand services provided by the organization and provide the funds necessary to remedy the fact that the facility is currently in need of air conditioning.

"As lifetime members of Cleveland VFW Post 1839 and the auxiliary, we know firsthand the significant impact a local VFW has and continues to play in communities across our nation," said Harkness, who has worked to instill this same appreciation for the local community, as well as the drive to help that same community whenever possible.

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, who is married to Harkness, also feels strongly about providing help to the local community whenever a need arises.

"As a family, we have made it a priority to teach our children the importance of service to one's community, and in this instance, giving back to those who have already given so much," said Harkness.

The lemonade stand also works to provide the children with an understanding of fundraising and the good that it can do.

"Instilling a heart and desire for service in our children is something we know will impact them in a positive way throughout their lives," said Harkness, adding that he and his family are hopeful that their fundraising and community improvement efforts will become an annual tradition in their household.

Ella and Hudson's lemonade stand will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22, selling fresh squeezed lemonade and hot dogs. Thirty bottles of honey from the bee farm owned by Harkness and his family will also be on hand.

The event will be held at 709 S. Washington Avenue in Cleveland. All proceeds will go toward the benefit of Cleveland VFW Post 1839.

Donations are also welcome and donated checks must be made payable to Cleveland VFW Post 1839.