Liberty Jubilee is Back!

The world abruptly closed down in March of 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic —the first casualty locally was the Liberty Jubilee — now it’s back.

Liberty’s annual event is back with a bang this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Liberty, following that two-year hiatus with plenty of excitement for the entire family to enjoy.

Come out and enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, food booths, a kids area, carnival fun, the ever-popular BBQ cook-off, and so much more.

One of the big attractions is Gator Country this Friday and Saturday, located behind Humphrey’s Cultural Center.

Friday night is the big Street Dance, featuring Dawson Drake & The Blue-Collar Boys with special guest ROZY. That free concert event is from 8 pm – 12 am on the Travis Street stage between City Hall and the Courthouse.

Saturday will feature the Liberty Jubilee Car Show on the Square in Downtown Liberty from 9 am – 3 pm. The show will feature classics, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, and custom rides and trucks. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice. For more information on the Car Show, contact Donny Lollar at 832-256-0114.

Grounds open at noon Friday, and there is free offsite parking and shuttle on Saturday.

For more information on the 2022 Liberty Jubilee, contact City Hall at 936-336-3684.