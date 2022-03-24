Burglaries in Hardin and other Parts of Liberty County

The early morning hours of March 4, 2022, the three black males in the picture forced entry into the Hardin Grocery Store and then moved to Maci’s Feed store in Hardin Texas. These males were dropped off by a White Passenger car and then picked back up and left Hardin southbound on Highway 146. It is believed that one or more of these subjects have been involved in other burglaries that have occurred throughout Liberty County of closed businesses. The male with the green gloves has a tattoo right above his left wrist on his forearm.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying these burglary suspects and/or their vehicle by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (936)336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 392-STOP (7867). The identity of callers providing a “tip” to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and should the tip result in the arrest of the suspects, the caller may receive a reward from Crime Stoppers for that information.