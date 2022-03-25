Mary Lee Bartlett passed away on March 7, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born March 9, 1933 in Hardin, Texas to Lonnie Lee Bartlett and Lillian Clary Bartlett. After graduating from Hardin High School, she attended Sam Houston State Teachers College. Mary received her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, with a minor in Art in 1955. She later earned a master’s degree from the University of Houston. Mary taught one year in Liberty, Texas and twenty-nine years at Sterling High School and Lee High School in Baytown, Texas retiring in 1984. She served as a seasonal camp director for thirteen summers with the Girl Scouts in Conroe, El Paso and Shreveport. Mary practiced her hobby of woodcarving from childhood until well into retirement. Mary took woodcarving classes several summers at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina, as well as sculpting classes at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts. For several years her works of art were on display and were sold at the Houston International Quilt Festival. The Mary Lee Bartlett Wood Shop classroom in the new SHSU Art Complex is named in her honor. After retiring from teaching, she moved back to Hardin where she rejoined the church of her childhood, Hardin Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents. Mary is survived by her brother William A. Bartlett of Houston and several cousins. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1pm with a memorial service following at 2pm in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. For more information and to leave online condolences please visit AllisonFuneralService.com