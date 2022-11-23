Pct. 4 Constables office makes drug bust in Dayton

DAYTON – Liberty County Constable Pct. 4 Robby Thornton’s office has been on quite the roll in recent weeks after concluding another narcotics investigation.

The investigation regarded the trafficking of methamphetamine in a Drug-Free Zone at 406 E. Houston St. in Dayton.

Pct. 4 deputies, along with the Dayton Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team, served a warrant issued by Liberty County 75th Judicial District Judge Mark Morefield on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Upon serving the warrant, multiple suspects were detained, and five individuals were arrested and charged with various crimes.

The following suspects were arrested and charged as follows;

• Darius Durst, 25, of Crosby, was charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, 200g – 400g, in a Drug-Free Zone, a First Degree Felony, One Count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, 1g – 4g, in a Drug-Free Zone, a First Degree Felony, one count of Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces in a Drug-Free Zone, a Class A Misdemeanor.

• Krystal Simmons, 42, was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, 200g – 400g, in a Drug-Free Zone, a First Degree Felony.

• Keith Williams, 46, of Dayton, was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, 1g – 4g, in a Drug-Free Zone, a Second Degree Felony.

• Mercedes Wright, 23, of Dayton, was charged with one count of Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces, in a Drug-Free Zone, a Class A Misdemeanor.

• Ivery Mouton, 38, of Dayton, was charged with one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

If you have information that you would like to pass on, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Constable Robert Thornton at robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us and/or telephone at 936-258-4711. All tips are kept in the strictest of confidence.

Additionally, Constable Thornton urges all citizens to report any information as soon as possible to law enforcement and reminds them to be patient as some investigations can be lengthy.