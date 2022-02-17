Pizza Lovers Rejoice! Multi-Unit Owner Brings Marco’s Pizza to Liberty

LIBERTY, Texas (February 17, 2022) – Marco’s Pizza is opening its newest location in Liberty on February 20. Located at 2139 Highway 146 Bypass, Ste. 100, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Bringing Marco’s pizza-making prowess to Liberty is multi-unit owner Robert Pina. Pina opened his first Marco’s Pizza 12 years ago in Houston, Texas. He began his career in the Fast Casual space owning several Subway restaurants and wing concepts. After his first visit to the Marco’s Austin location, Pina was sold and immediately began the process of owning a Marco’s Pizza of his own. Now, 12 years later, he is ready to open his 19th location with three more in development.

“The opportunities at Marco’s Pizza are endless,” said Pina. ““I was originally attracted to the Marco’s brand because it was founded on Italian freshness and quality standards, making it stand out from all other well-known brands. All ingredients are genuinely fresh and truly craveable. My time with Marco’s has been fulfilling professionally and personally. I’m honored to be able to open my 19th location and share this product with the Liberty community.”

The Marco’s mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers’ ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco’s offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Liberty pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they’ve been craving.

For more information about the Marco’s Pizza location opening in Liberty, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (936) 237-1515. If you would like to join the Marco’s team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO’S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco’s Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.