Tarkington makes school history with 63-61 victory over East Chambers Posted in: Sports Michael Galvan of Tarkington scores while he is fouled on Friday night in Sour Lake against East Chambers. Tarkington sophomore Calvin Ellington blows past an East Chambers defender on Friday night at Hardin Jefferson High School. The Tarkington Longhorns are Area Champions after their 63-61 win over East Chambers on Friday night. Tarkington advances to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in school history. SOUR LAKE- The Tarkington Longhorns made school history on Friday night in Sour Lake, winning the Class 3A Area Championship. Michael