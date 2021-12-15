Belt announces candidacy for JP Pct. 2

Hello, I am Jimmy Belt.

I am a candidate for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Liberty County. I am a lifelong resident of Pct 2. I have lived in the community for over 61 years. I have been married to my wife Joan Belt for 42 years. We have two children who graduated from Hull Daisetta ISD.

In 1978 at the age of 18, I was hired as Police Chief for Hull Daisetta. The late Sheriff CL Buck Echols then hired me as a deputy and was promoted to Detective in the Criminal Investigative Division of the Sheriff’s Office. In 2000 I was elected as Liberty County Constable Pct.2. and served as such until early 2006 when I was appointed as Special Texas Ranger to investigate criminal activity and complaints within the farming and ranching industry. My present duty station is Liberty and includes 11 additional surrounding counties.

For 20 years of my career, I was involved with School Law, working with the attendance program as a truant officer and providing security duties at school functions and events for the Hull Daisetta and Devers Independent School Districts. I have served multiple terms as a School board member within the Hull Daisetta ISD and other community and civic services.

As the elected Constable for Pct.2 I was responsible for working with and assisting the Justice Court with civil Issues, actions, and complaints. Some of which included civil cases of controversy, Landlord/Tennant disputes, and assistance with the Court on Inquest. Other duties were to Baliff traffic court and other class C misdemeanor cases.

At present, I have 43 years of law enforcement experience serving the people of Pct.2 and Liberty County. After much thought, consideration, and soul searching, I desire to retire my service from Law Enforcement to return and work full time for the people of Pct2, in the capacity of your “Justice of the Peace.”

I am Humble in asking for your support and vote on March 1st, 2022, to be Justice of the Peace Pct.2.

Working together with the constituents and Pct.2 Justice of the Peace Office can begin a fresh start in a vision of Professionalism and respect that will result in equal representation and fairness to everyone, including those who come before the office and court.

“THE JUSTICE OF THE PEACE IS THE LEGAL JURISDICTION CLOSEST TO THE AVERAGE CITIZEN.”

- Jimmy Belt