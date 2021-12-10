Candidate Desarae Lindsey Files for Texas Senate Dist. 3

(Political Campaign Announcement)

DECEMBER 10, 2021, TOOL TEXAS - Desarae Lindsey has filed for the Libertarian nomination for Texas State Senate, District 3.

A large focus of the campaign is on empathy and on inalienable rights of the individual. “Too long has rural Texas belonged to Christian nationalists,” Desarae Lindsey says. “Attacks on women, people of color, immigrants, trans people, and many other minority groups have been continuously waged in the State House in the name of Christian conservative ‘morality’. I cannot believe Jesus would have encouraged any legislation that serves to oppress minorities and people who are less economically privileged. The voters of SD3 deserve a better, more compassionate option; one that will listen to and empower those who have been continuously denied a voice. I hear them, I stand beside and behind them, and I will fight for and alongside them.”

The incumbent, Republican Robert Nichols, is the only other candidate to have filed at this time. Nichols voted for SB8, the “abortion ban”, and was a primary sponsor for SB315, a bill that caused anyone working in sexually oriented businesses over 18 but under 21 to lose their jobs without warning - this during a time when many were already struggling due to the pandemic and other factors that affect those with less means. Nichols has had a long record of backing other terrible bills that trample the rights of women, Gender-Sexual Minorities, and other minority groups.

Information about the candidate and her platform can be found here: https://peaceandlovetexas.com