Earlene Oramae Skarpa, 88, a longtime resident of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Highlands, Texas. She was born on September 13, 1935, in Crosby, Texas, to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Baumbach Roeder.

Earlene graduated from Crosby High School in Crosby, Texas, with the class of 1953 and dedicated her life to service. She worked for Dayton Independent School District from the early 1970s in food service, retiring as the Food Service Director. Following her retirement, she continued to serve others at Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton, where she worked as an ambassador, providing comfort to grieving families and her beloved community.

A devoted St. Joseph the Worker member, Earlene served on the altar guild, demonstrating her unwavering faith in the Lord. She was also a proud Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) member, honoring her heritage and history.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Earlene worked as a library aide at Jones Public Library, where she enjoyed cataloging new books and assisting the librarian and patrons whenever needed. She was known for her intelligence, organization, and boundless energy. Earlene married the love of her life, Leroy Joseph Skarpa, and their 22 years together were filled with love and laughter. She was described as smiling, flitting around like a hummingbird, and never meeting a stranger. Earlene cherished her family and enjoyed the company of family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was so proud of all their accomplishments.

Earlene had a passion for football, especially for the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed cheering them on during games. Her adventurous spirit led her to embrace life fully. She loved raising cattle, baling hay, watching the Lone Ranger, and reading Westerns. Her enormous garden was evidence of her green thumb, which produced a bounty she shared with others. She enjoyed sewing, canning and playing dominoes. Traveling with family and friends, took her to Germany and throughout the U.S., but her greatest pleasure was riding on the back of a Harley-Davidson with Leroy.

Earlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Skarpa; her son, Ricky Skarpa; her grandchildren, Randi R. Skarpa and Kelli Elyssa Nona; and her siblings, Alice Skrabanek and Gilbert Roeder. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters, Peggy Wallet and husband David of Dayton and Sandra Nona and husband Martin of Pittsboro, North Carolina; her eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 PM until 8 PM on Monday, April 29, 2024, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, a rosary will be recited at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 30, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 804 S. Cleveland St. in Dayton, with Fr. Peter Nguyen as the celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

Bobby Skarpa, Eric Wallet, Katie Bartz, Adam Nona, Alex Nona, and Emily Nona will honor the family by serving as pallbearers. Raymond Pavlat, Brandi Grimes, and William Bartz will be honorary pallbearers.

Earlene Oramae Skarpa will be remembered for her vibrant personality, love for her community, and zest for life. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and joy that will be cherished by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

For those desiring memorial contributions may be made in Earlene s honor to the Jones Public Library, 801 S. Cleveland Street, Dayton, Texas 77535.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.sterlingfuneralhome.com.