Victor Dan Stephens, age 73, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 30, 1950, in McComb, Mississippi, to the late B.J. and Frances Florena Freeman Stephens.

Victor was a man of many talents and passions. An avid outdoorsman, his hobbies included hunting, fishing, and inventing gadgets to make life easier. His mind was as brilliant as any engineer, working his way up the ranks to being a Brown and Root/Halliburton supervisor for 27 years before retiring. Victor dedicated himself and his work in the plants; his ingenuity and creativity were unmatched.

Above all, Victor cherished his family. He was happiest when surrounded by his loved ones, and his family was the center of his universe. He and his beloved wife, Reva, married almost 57 years ago, and together, they raised a loving family. Victor instilled values of respect, compassion, and hard work in his children, and so many parts of him showed through them. Because of him, the family is who they are today.

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren had their Pawpaw wrapped around their fingers, bringing him endless joy and laughter. He adored each of them and showered them with love and affection.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Frances; brother Bryant; and nephew Donnie. He is survived by his loving wife Reva; children Bobby Stephens and wife Norma, Jason Stephens and wife Ellen, and Danelle Mitchum; siblings Ustain Landriault, Eddie Stephens, and Charlie Stephens; grandchildren Ricky Davis and wife Randi, James Davis and wife Karley, Jason Stephens, II “Googa,” Victor Stephens, Kallie Mitchum, Bobby Stephens and wife Amanda, Tiffany Brown and husband Chase, Patrick Stephens and Megan; and great-grandchildren Dallas Davis, Charlotte Rae Stephens, Jemma Morgan Stephens, Harleigh Grace Brown, Cole Jacob Brown, Landon Drake Brown, Kobie Lee Mercado, Kash Brian Tanton, and Kinsleigh Aurora Stephens; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Victor will be remembered for his strength, compassion, and creativity. He was a big teddy bear, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His legacy lives on through the family he built and the love he shared with everyone he knew.

A celebration of Victor’s life will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, in honor of his 74th birthday, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. Friends can visit with the family beginning at 4pm.

In memory of Victor Dan Stephens, let us celebrate his remarkable life and the love he shared.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.sterlingfuneralhome.com.