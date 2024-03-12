Debra Kay Flurry, 65, died peacefully at her home in Dayton, Texas, on March 5, 2024.

Debbie was born on Oct. 9, 1958, in Dayton. She was the daughter of Ford and Barbara Reidland Flurry. Upon graduation from Dayton High School, she pursued her undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas and later her master's degree from Sam Houston State University. She followed her family's tradition as a fourth-generation farmer and rancher for most of her adult life. Later, she shared her passion for agriculture by teaching high school students for over a decade in Houston, Texas.

Debbie's passion from an early age was spending time on her family's farm. This upbringing instilled in her a lifelong love for the outdoors with infinite knowledge of plants, animals, and birds.

Her family's ranch in Tarkington was her paradise. Her zeal for the outdoors peaked while raising cattle, bailing hay, letting her dog Sam run wild, and witnessing sunsets on the prairie.

She was a daughter, mother, grandmother, lover of nature and the land, and proud Democrat.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Ford Flurry. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Barbara Reidland Flurry of Dayton; her sisters, Sharon Flurry Wilson and husband Jim of Bryan, Peggy Flurry Smesny and husband Jim of Dayton; her children, Todd Arnold and wife Alaina of Liberty, Andrew Arnold and wife Larissa of Mont Belvieu, Mark Arnold and husband Brad Madrid of Dayton, Ellie Conn and husband Matt of Dayton; her grandchildren, Emma Arnold, Eli Arnold, Caroline Conn, Ava Arnold, Boyd Conn, Lily Arnold, and Wes Conn; her dear friend Amy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In remembrance of Debbie's legacy of supporting causes special to her, the family requests donations to the Houston Food Bank or Planned Parenthood.

A private service will be held with family to celebrate Debbie's life.