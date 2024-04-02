Dian Glass Walker of Liberty, Texas went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2024 at the age of 74. She was born December 28, 1949 in Victoria, Texas to David Marion (Buddy) and Beverly Jo Glass. She spent her childhood between Luling and Victoria, Texas. She was a graduate of Victoria High School, class of 1968.

Dian worked in the title and banking industries for many years, but her life’s work was being the best wife (Toots), mother, sister, aunt (Crazy Annie), grandmother/great grandmother (Memers), and friend possible.

She was a devoted Christian and was actively involved in her church, New Work Family Worship Center, as well as her community. She participated in numerous Bible study and prayer groups, Meals on Wheels, and many other community organizations. Dian loved to get together with her friends and play Mahjong. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband of 30 years, Robert (Bob) Walker. They visited all 50 states at least once. Each year from May to September, they traveled to Ruidoso, New Mexico to escape the Texas heat and meet up with friends from across the US. She loved her family more than anything. She was the ultimate fan and enjoyed going to watch and cheer on her grandchildren and great grandchildren at their sporting events. She also loved a good book, playing games, and working puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert Allen Walker; sister Cathy (Roy) Williams; brother David (Ruth) Glass; children Robin Tusa (Mark King), Brian (Jaime) Carter, Jennifer (Aaron Mark) Pool, and Kristen Walker; grandchildren Tyler (Jerod) Meurer, Carter (Carly) Williams, Ryan (Katherine) Pool, Kathryn “Katy” Pool, Cord Carter and Cade Carter; and 5 beautiful great grandchildren Caiden, Brighton, Brexley, Presley and Wynn.

The family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Hermann in Houston for the excellent care they gave her and her granddaughter, Tyler Meurer, for staying by her side day and night in her final days to comfort her and to keep her family apprised of every decision being made. Thank you to the many friends and family for your thoughts and prayers for Dian and her family. Her passing comes as a great shock, and it is gravely felt by her family and countless others who loved her deeply.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at New Work Family Worship Center, 2512 Grand, Liberty, Texas 77575. There will be a reception following the service in the fellowship area for those who would like to visit with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dian’s memory to New Work Family Worship Center, P.O. Box 1028, Liberty, Texas 77575 www.newworkfwc.com or The American Heart Association at www.heart.org