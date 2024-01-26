Ware out as Dayton Broncos Head Coach

DAYTON – The Dayton Broncos are going to have a new direction next season after news broke that Head Football Coach Blake Ware is leaving the program.

Ware announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter that he would be leaving Dayton.

The Vindicator has confirmed that Ware resigned from the position and will take a new coaching job.

“Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Mr. Blake Ware has resigned and accepted a Head Football position in his hometown district. We would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to Coach Ware on his return home,” said Travis Young, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

He thanked school administrators, staff, faculty, and the community for what he called the most challenging and rewarding four years of his career while praising his athletes.

“I am so proud of our kids and the transformation that they have made during my time with them. My appreciation for their effort to improve in all areas of their lives cannot be overstated,” Ware said.

Dayton ISD will now begin a search in the coming weeks to find a new head coach, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.