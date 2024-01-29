Funeral services for Donna Lynn Russell, 62, of Onalaska, Texas, will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.,the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Onalaska, Texas with Bro. Chris Knox officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., at the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Onalaska, Texas.

Donna was born August 15, 1961 in Liberty Texas and passed away January 4, 2024 in Onalaska, Texas. She is preceded in death by her father, Bruce Leon Mancil, Sr.; granddaughter, Katelynn Brandon; sister, Sharon Whitehead; and brothers, James Mancil and Rocky Macil.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Wilkinson; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Brandon and John; sons, Daniel Myers and Thomas Russell; and mother, Ruby Kuentz Jordan, all of Onalaska, Texas; grandchildren, Devon Skiles and wife Aspen Wells, Cameron Skiles, John Brandon, Jr., Jamie Robinson, Matthew Russell, and Pattience Myers; and great grandchildren, Tyler Huiet, Jordan Skiles, and Addy Skiles; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

