Area housing authorities receiving federal relief funds

Out of the $6.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds allocated by the federal government to agencies in the greater Houston area for public housing, some $31,824 are going to the Liberty County Housing Authority; $41,961 to the Housing Authority of Cleveland; and $32,429 to the Housing Authority of the City of Dayton.

An announcement from Sen. John Cornyn’s offices explains, “These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.”

The Liberty County Housing Authority is “opening the waitlist” this week, according to the county website. Applications, limited to one per household, can be picked up Friday, May 15, between 9 and 11 a.m. at the Authority’s office, 2103 Cos Street, Room 103.