Dayton city manager credentialed by international organization

The City of Dayton’s City Manager, Theo Melancon was recently recognized by the International City Managers Association (ICMA). This credentialing program recognizes professional local government managers who qualify through a combination of education and experience, adherence to high standards of integrity, and an assessed commitment to lifelong learning and professional development. Melancon is among the more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

To complete the program, Melancon was graded against all the other managers across the country who’ve taken the assessment to identify his strengths and weaknesses and create a professional development plan that was submitted to the ICMA for approval. He progressed toward his goals through education courses, reading books, and studying policies or programs suggested or implemented with city officials.

“It takes someone truly dedicated to public service to go through this process and you can see the results in the professionalism that Theo brings to the city’s management,” said Mayor Caroline Wadzeck. “I’m confident that our city’s growth and development are in good hands.”

To receive the ICMA credential, must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrate a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

Melancon holds a Juris Doctor/Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law Degree from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and a master's in Public Administration from Louisiana State University. He also holds a bachelor's in history from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a member of the Texas City Management Association, where he serves on the organization's Ethics Committee.