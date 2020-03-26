Big Thicket National Preserve modifying operations to implement local health guidance

KOUNTZE, Texas, March 26, 2020 — Big Thicket National Preserve, in response to Executive Order WH-03 issued by Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel and Executive Order (GA-08) issued by Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of Friday, March 27, 2020, Big Thicket National Preserve will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Big Thicket National Preserve, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the state of Texas and Hardin county orders:

The preserve visitor center and headquarters complex in Kountze, Texas will be closed to the public.

All ranger-led programs, public events, volunteer workdays, and group programming is cancelled until further notice.

The issuance of backcountry camping permits and trapping permits will be suspended. Those with active backcountry camping permits and current trapping permits may continue to operate through the duration of their permit period.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners in the park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/bith and on Facebook @BigThicketNPS.

Outdoor spaces throughout the national preserve remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, outdoor spaces, including hiking trails and paddling routes in the preserve, remain open.

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Big Thicket National Preserve during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

Information about the national preserve is always available on the preserve website at nps.gov/bith. You can also engage with a park ranger virtually on Facebook facebook.com/BigThicketNPS and Instagram instagram.com/BigThicketNPS.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.