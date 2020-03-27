Good job, Liberty County

Liberty County gets a B in Social Distancing, according to Unacast, a data analysis company that has developed a “Social

Distancing Scoreboard” for reporting the amount of traveling Americans are doing each day based on the locations of their smartphones. Unacast grades us county by county and updates its scoreboard everyday.

Liberty County gets a B for staying home yesterday. Montgomery County gets an A. Chambers County got a C.

This is not a report for conspiracy theorists, but the movements of anyone carrying a smartphone can be tracked and that data collected for purposes just like this. Thanks to our smartphones it is possible to identify with reasonable certainty where the population is following stay-home orders and where they are not.

Many West Texas and Panhandle counties are failing. The more urban counties are getting top grades.

Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard is updated daily.

The scoreboard can be seen online at unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard.