Blood drive Thursday

The Liberty County Central Appraisal District/KSHN blood drive is almost here.

It is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may have heard of the near desperate need for blood donors. Most news media has reported regularly on this issue. This Thursday, April 16, KSHN.com and our neighbors across the street, Liberty County Central Appraisal District, will jointly sponsor a blood drive in downtown Liberty.

Life Share Blood Center, is declared by Gov. Greg Abbott, as an essential service, so donors are too. Those conducting the drive will be social distancing. Donors only need to pull into the CAD parking lot in the 2000 Block of Sam Houston Street. That’s one block east of the courthouse in Liberty. Remain comfortable in your vehicle until staff members in the Life Share Donor Coach invite you to come inside the coach. For those who have always wanted to donate blood, or if you are a regular, please give the gift of life this Thursday when the need is so great. All non-essential surgeries have already been canceled because of blood shortages, but for accident victims essential life saving treatments that require blood still must go on.

During the pandemic many have heard about the first responder heroes in our community doing the jobs that must to be done. True heroes at the hospital and EMS, Life Enforcement, Fire Fighters and others. Now anyone of us can be a hero with your life saving gift of a pint of blood. It really saves lives.

The Life Share Blood Center coach will be here from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Thursday with free treats for every donor and there is always a Free Blood Donor T-Shirt. Come on, be a hero. We can do this, together.