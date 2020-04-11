Three more COVID-19 cases reported

Information from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management is that Liberty County has three new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 19.

Two of the latest cases are in the northern end of the county, a man, 30 to 40 years old, and a woman, 50 to 60 years old. The other is a man, 40-50 years old, living in the southern half of the county. All three are said to be experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home.