Identities of two men murdered in Dayton confirmed

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox, the two bodies of men discovered in a burned-out car under FM 1409 at Deadman’s curve have been identified.

The victims are Leonard Jones Jr., 29, and Gerardo Godinez, 30; both men are from Dayton.

Investigators sent the remains of the murder victims to have DNA testing conducted after they were discovered early in the morning of Jan. 26 by a passing motorist.

Authorities have made quick work of the investigation by identifying and making arrests of three suspects. Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, 22, of Dayton, DaQuincy Broussard, 37, of Beaumont, have been apprehended and are being held without bond on Capital Murder charges. The third suspect is Destiny Gleason, 24, of Dayton, on a charge of Tampering with Evidence and has a $250,000 bond. All suspects are being held in the Liberty County Jail.