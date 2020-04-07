Case No. 13 reported
Liberty County has five more COVID-19 cases reported.
9: Male, 60-70, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home
10: Female, 40-50, North Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home
11: Female, 20-30, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home
12: Female, 40-50, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home
13: Male, 50-60, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home
This information comes from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.