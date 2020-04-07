Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Robin N. Muncaster, 1946-2020
Next article
CDC instructions for DIY masks
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Case No. 13 reported

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

Liberty County has five more COVID-19 cases reported.

9: Male, 60-70, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home

10: Female, 40-50, North Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home

11: Female, 20-30, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home

12: Female, 40-50, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home

13: Male, 50-60, South Liberty County, mild symptoms, isolating at home

This information comes from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management.

 SUBSCRIBE  TO  THE VINDICATOR 

Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2020