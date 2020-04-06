Robin N. Muncaster, 1946-2020

Robin Ann Muncaster was born on July 21, 1946, and passed away on March 20 at the age of 73. She was born to Robert and Francis (Franny) Newkirk. Robin was raised in Houston on family acres off Memorial Drive called Mottville. She had a wonderful life in Houston riding horses, playing Bridge, swimming in the family pool, and always had a “Baby Kitty” by her side.

Robin graduated from Memorial High School in Houston in 1964. She then enrolled at Trinity University in San Antonio where she majored in education. At Trinity, Robin was involved in the Chi Beta Epsilon sorority. Robin met many wonderful and lifelong friends at Trinity that she remained in touch with throughout her life.

After graduation from Trinity in 1968, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Steve Muncaster, on June 8, 1968. They were married for 51 years.

In 1968, Robin began teaching in the Houston area, and shortly thereafter, Robin and Steve had a son, Mark Robert Muncaster. Steve and Robin lived and worked in Houston until the late 1970s, and then life took them to Liberty, Texas. Robin worked and taught at Liberty ISD in the Special Education field until her retirement in 2000, after 30 years of teaching. While in Liberty, Steve and Robin met countless friends and colleagues. Robin was active in Magnolia Ridge Country Club while in Liberty. After retirement, Robin and Steve moved to the Texas Hill Country in Spring Branch to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law, Toby Muncaster. Robin loved being back in the San Antonio area again – seeing many of her old friends and family and making new friends at the Elks Lodge in New Braunfels were both she and Steve volunteered.

Known by many names — Robin, Aunt Robin, Robi, Robondo and Bird, but she will always be remembered as “Sweet Robin” by all. Robin was the kindest to all who knew her. Robin cherished and valued friendships, and if you were friends with Robin, you were a friend of hers for life. Robin constantly stayed in touch with all her friends and family — even in her last days. Robin was deeply loved by all and will be remembered forever.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Susan Hunter. Robin is survived by her husband, Steve; son Mark and wife Toby; nieces, Julia Hunter Wallace and Laura Hunter Fowler; and her beloved Cat Mao. Robin is also survived by several sister-in-laws and a brother-in-laws, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be sent to New Braunfels Elks Lodge c/o Sweetheart Fund or Bulverde Food Pantry c/o Provisions. Due to the recent pandemic, Memorial services and Celebration of Life have been postponed until further notice. Memorial services will be arranged through Zoeller Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Texas.