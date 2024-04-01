CEO of PWR Texan Theater surrenders to CPD following warrant for nonpayment

CLEVELAND — Following financial issues at the Piney Woods Rooters - Texan Theatre, venue CEO Curtis Lee Smith recently surrendered to the Cleveland Police Department.

Smith, 57, surrendered on Feb. 8, about a week after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The charges stem from Smith's lack of payment regarding an artist who performed a concert at the Texan Theatre in October of 2023.

Upon surrender, he was booked into the CPD Jail, where he was held on charges of Theft of Services in an amount greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. The charges are a state jail felony.

The investigation into Smith began after members of the CPD were contacted by the entertainer; the entertainer alleged Smith agreed to compensate her for her performance at the show's end.

Following the show, Smith wrote her a check. She then attempted to cash the check on more than one occasion. However, each attempt ended with the determination that the check was "void."

The artist then stated that she attempted to contact Smith personally several times, to no avail. She felt these circumstances left her with no choice but to pursue criminal charges.

Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ralph Fuller, who served as magistrate over Smith's surrender, set Smith's bond at $5,000.

Smith has since been released from custody after posting bail.

He has also been evicted from the Texan Theater by the property owner, and the historic building is currently closed down.