TxDOT announces delay in Dayton overpass project

DAYTON — Plans for a new overpass on US Highway 90 at the Union Pacific Railroad are still in the works, but officials with TxDOT announced a delay in the project.

According to representatives of TxDOT, the project aims to enhance safety and improve mobility by eliminating the at-grade crossing of US 90 and the Union Pacific Railroad as the future volume of both vehicles and train traffic is expected to increase.

“As far as any reasons for it, this project is a TxDOT project, period,” said Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

The bidding process for the project had been expected to begin in May 2024 for some time, but those efforts are now set to start in November 2024.

The project would extend for approximately one mile and take place in the current right of way, ranging from 128-131 feet wide on US Highway 90, with the overpass and 14’ wide U-turns being added on both sides of the railroad.

That one-mile stretch would begin at the U.S. Highway 90 and Highway 146 intersection and proceed west over the tracks heading out of town.

The overpass bridge structure will span approximately 1,100 feet long and allow train and vehicular traffic to proceed unhindered, thus eliminating the issues at the intersection.

According to Dayton City Manager Kimberly Judge, the city continues to work with TxDOT to see the overpass project become a reality.

“This project is a priority for all, and we want to make sure the project moves forward, improving traffic movement through our community,” Judge said.

Judge said that TxDOT has submitted plans to the city for review and that Dayton is working through the relocation of utilities that may interfere with the overpass pylons and road alignments.

“TxDOT still has to work out the differences with the railroad, and they have to work with the city of Dayton on some utility relocation,” Knight said.

$47 million for the project was secured by Liberty County through the Houston-Galveston Area Council.