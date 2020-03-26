Chambers County limits shoppers to one per house
Chambers County amended its “Stay Safe Order” today restricting entry into essential retail establishments to only one member per household, unless the individual entering requires assistance because of physical or medial needs or is a parent of a child for whom there is no alternative care.
The amended order says failure to comply is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time up to 180 days.
Retailers are encouraged to post the order in their stores.
The amendment reads as follows:
- Unless an individual requires assistance due to physical or medical needs, or is a parent of a child for whom there is no alternative care, only one member of a household may enter "Essential Retail Establishments" as defined in the March 24, 2020 Executive Order.
- Pursuant to Annex U, Section V.A.6. of the Chambers County Emergency Operations Plan, and in accordance with Tex. Gov’t Code§ 418.173, any law enforcement agency based in Chambers County is hereby authorized to enforce this order and the failure to comply with this order is an offense punishable by a fine that does not exceed $1,000.00 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.
- Chambers County will post this Order on its website. In addition, the owner, manager, or operator of any facility that is likely to be impacted by this Order is strongly encouraged to post a copy of this Order onsite and to provide a copy to any member of the public asking for a copy. If any subsection, sentence, clause, phrase, or word of this Order or any application of it to any person, structure, gathering, or circumstance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, then such decision will not affect the validity of the remaining portions or applications of this Order.
