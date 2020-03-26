Chambers County limits shoppers to one per house

Chambers County amended its “Stay Safe Order” today restricting entry into essential retail establishments to only one member per household, unless the individual entering requires assistance because of physical or medial needs or is a parent of a child for whom there is no alternative care.

The amended order says failure to comply is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time up to 180 days.

Retailers are encouraged to post the order in their stores.

The amendment reads as follows: